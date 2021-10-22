Coast Guard monitoring 40 adrift shipping containers

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say about 40 shipping containers tumbled into the Pacific Ocean in rough seas west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance. The U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter Friday that the ship lost the containers when it listed to its side. Officials say a Coast Guard helicopter from Port Angeles was sent to the area and that the crew was monitoring 35 floating containers as they move north. The ship was headed to Canada when the incident happened. The Strait of Juan de Fuca is located northwest of Seattle.