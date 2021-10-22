Deputies who shot, killed man in Vancouver identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The names of the Clark County sheriff’s deputies who fatally shot a man Sunday in Vancouver, Washington, have been released along with more details on why they attempted to stop his vehicle. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police identified deputies David Delin and Forrest Gonzales as those who shot at Kfin Karuo. Officials also said Karuo was stopped because of his suspected involvement in an assault case three weeks before in which police say Karuo briefly pointed a gun at a man in a parked car. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating the shooting of Karuo. About 100 family members and friends of Karuo gathered in protest Wednesday, demanding justice for him.