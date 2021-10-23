McCollum helps Blazers rout Suns for first win of season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 134-105 victory over the Phoenix Suns. McCollum’s hot shooting set the pace for the Blazers to their first win of the season. Damian Lillard finished with 19 points and eight assists, while Anfernee Simons pitched in 18 points off the bench. Devin Booker led the Suns with 21 points in the loss. Lillard made his first 3-pointer of the season with 1:03 left in the second quarter after missing his first 11 attempts behind the arc. Portland led by 20 at halftime, with the only first half mishap coming when Norman Powell left the game with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter due to a left knee injury.