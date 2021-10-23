Musgrave, Baylor help Oregon State overcome Utah 42-34
By STEVE GRESS
Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown, B.J. Baylor rushed for over 100 yards and a score, and Oregon State rallied from an early deficit to defeat Utah 42-34. The Beavers trailed at the half but scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to take control. Utah led in time of possession but missed a field goal and was stopped twice on fourth down from the 2-yard line. Oregon State, the conference leader in rushing yards per game, rushed for 260 yards with Baylor, who entered averaging 112.8 yards per game, leading the way with 152.
Comments