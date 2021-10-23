Oregon State researcher suspected of sex crimes in Virginia

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia. The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that 66-year-old Brett Tyler was booked into Benton County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 7. Tyler was the director of the Center for Quantitative Life Sciences at OSU. OSU spokesman Steve Clark said Tyler resigned as director of Center for Quantitative Life Sciences. According to court documents, Tyler is charged in Virginia with two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of taking indecent liberties with children and one count of aggravated sexual battery. An attempt to determine which attorney represents Tyler wasn’t successful.