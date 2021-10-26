Oregon Gov. Kate Brown gets COVID-19 vaccine booster

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Tuesday and encouraged other eligible Oregonians to discuss booster shots with doctors. The Statesman Journal reports that Brown had the Johnson & Johnson shot earlier this year, and received the Moderna vaccine for her booster shot. The Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control have approved “mixing” coronavirus vaccinations for boosters. Brown was eligible for the booster shot because she received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine; recipients of that vaccine are eligible to receive a booster two months after having the shot. Brown said Tuesday she does not expect the state to mandate booster shots, but instead to focus on informing people who are eligible.