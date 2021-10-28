Oregon host Colorado amid 16-game wining streak at Autzen

By The Associated Press

Seventh-ranked Oregon returns home to host Colorado on Saturday. Following last weekend’s 34-31 victory at UCLA, Oregon jumped three spots in the AP Top 25. The Ducks, who beat Ohio State but fell to Stanford, will have to win out to have a chance of making the College Football Playoff. Colorado has struggled, and on Monday Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell announced that offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue had been relieved of his duties. Colorado was coming off a 26-3 loss at California.