Off-duty officer hospitalized after being shot in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer was shot in Puyallup. It appears he was trying to stop a commercial burglary in progress. The officer was shot in the abdomen Sunday morning and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle. The shooting was reported at 7:06 a.m. at 900 River Road. The area was closed as police investigated the shooting. Puyallup police tweeted Sunday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the off-duty officer and his family at this time.” Police Chief Scott Engle was expected to provide more information as it became available.