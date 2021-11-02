Case filed by mother of man shot during protests dismissed

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a civil-rights lawsuit filed by the mother of a Seattle man fatally shot during last year’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest. The judge says Donnitta Sinclair, mother of Horace Anderson, could not show that the decision by city officials to vacate the precinct during unrest after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police created circumstances that led to Anderson’s shooting. The city said it could not have foreseen that Anderson would run into a rival, Marcel Long, on Capitol Hill early on June 20, 2020. Sinclair’s lawyer says they expect to appeal the judge’s ruling.