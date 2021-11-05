WA Senate considers plan that includes COVID-19 testing

By RACHEL LA CORTE

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Under a plan being considered by the Washington Senate, lawmakers in that chamber would conduct their work through a mix of virtual committee meetings and on-site votes. Senators and staff would have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or submit to regular testing if they planned to be on campus when the next legislative session starts in January. For days when lawmakers are on the chamber floor to vote, daily testing for all senators and staff _ regardless of vaccination status _ would be required. The Senate Facilities and Operations Committee is expected to vote on the proposal Friday evening.