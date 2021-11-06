Blazers hire firm to look at workplace environment concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have hired an outside firm to investigate workplace environment concerns. Reports of the investigation surfaced Friday night. Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported the probe stemmed from allegations of misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations and general manager for the organization. The Blazers have released a statement confirming the investigation, but it did not name Olshey.
