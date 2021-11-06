No. 7 Oregon avoids stumble, rallies to top Washington 26-16

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Travis Dye rushed for a career-high 211 yards and one touchdown, Anthony Brown ran for one score and passed for another and No. 7 Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Washington 26-16. A year after the border rivals didn’t play due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Huskies program, the Ducks fell behind early before running off 21 consecutive points and beat Washington for the seventh time in the past eight games played in Seattle. The Ducks avoided the kind of stumble that befell Michigan State earlier in the day and should give Oregon the chance of moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings.