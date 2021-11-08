Sentences of Salem twins reduced in 1993 murder of couple

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A judge has significantly reduced the sentences of Salem twin brothers who were convicted of murdering an elderly couple in 1993, leaving them to serve approximately six more years instead of a lifetime. The Statesman Journal reports Marion County Circuit Court Judge Lindsay Partridge sentenced Laycelle and Lydell White on Monday to 40 years in prison with lifetime post-prison supervision, based on an agreement between the state and the Whites’ attorneys. The twins have served 26 years of the sentence. The brothers killed Grace and Richard Remy in their Salem home, not far from where the twins reportedly lived with their mother and brother.