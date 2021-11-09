Court records: Woman denied restraining order before murder

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Court records show a Vancouver, Washington woman who was stabbed to death Sunday was denied a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband before he was arrested and charged with her murder. Court documents say Monica Murrah received a temporary restraining order against Michael Murrah in 2020. Documents say she told the court at the time that he had threatened, hit and choked her multiple times. Records say the restraining order was temporarily reissued in July, but a permanent one was denied in August with a judge citing insufficient grounds. It wasn’t immediately known if Michael Murrah has a lawyer to comment on the case.