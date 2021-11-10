Amtrak to resume service on bypass, 4 years after derailment

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak Cascades will resume service on the Point Defiance bypass between Tacoma and Olympia, nearly four years after a deadly derailment there.

The Seattle Times reports the first train to use the bypass is scheduled to leave Seattle at 7:22 a.m. Nov. 18. Amtrak says the train is scheduled to arrive at the new Tacoma Dome station at 8:08 a.m. The first northbound train will leave Eugene, Oregon, at 5:30 a.m. and arrive in Tacoma, Washington, at 10:54 a.m.

Amtrak said eight trains will use the bypass daily. It says additional safety measures and most of the National Transportation Safety Board’s recommendations have been implemented since the derailment that killed three people and injured dozens.