Washington state OKs killing of 2 wolves in Columbia County

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has approved the killing of up to two wolves for preying on cattle in an area of new wolf pack activity in Columbia County in the southeastern part of the state. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday it believes there are four adults and four pups in this new pack, located in the southeastern corner of the state. The agency has documented four depredation events affecting two different livestock producers resulting in one dead and four injured livestock since August 25. The agency says the two ranchers involved took numerous proactive deterrence measures, the agency said. That included hiring range riders, regular checks on cattle, use of lights on pasture and hazing wolves away from pastures.