PORTLAND, Ore. — Marlon Ruffin had 18 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings easily beat Evergreen State 100-44. James Jean-Marie added 15 points for the Vikings. Gio Nelson chipped in 13, Paris Dawson scored 10 and Hayden Curtiss had 10. Mitch Wetmore led the Geoducks with 12 points.