HOUSTON (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 20 points, CJ McCollum added 17 and the Portland Trail Blazers cruised past the Houston Rockets 104-92 on Friday night, finally getting their first road victory of the season. Portland is 1-6 on the road and 5-1 at home. The Rockets are the league’s only winless team on the road at 0-7. They are an NBA-worst 1-11. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 18 points.