Heavy rain brings flooding; evacuations for town of Hamilton

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The heavy rainfall of recent days will bring major flooding of the Skagit River that will continue into at least Monday evening. A state of emergency for the town of Hamilton was declared Sunday afternoon by the Skagit County Unified Command. Flood sirens first sounded at noon Sunday, and people living in the Hamilton area were urged to evacuate as soon as possible. As the water makes its way down the Skagit River, people should also expect flooding in Sedro-Woolley, Burlington and Mount Vernon. The Red Cross began operating an evacuation shelter out of the Baptist Church in Hamilton at 5 p.m. Sunday.