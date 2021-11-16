Barcello scores 25, BYU pounds No. 12 Oregon 81-49

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Barcello scored a season-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers, and BYU thumped No. 12 Oregon 81-49 on Tuesday night in the Phil Knight Invitational. Te’Jon Lucas added 12 points for the Cougars, who led by as many as 33 points. Eric Williams Jr. led Oregon with 12 points. The Ducks shot 32% from the floor and made three of 14 3-point attempts. Williams was the lone player in double figures for the Ducks, who came into the game with five players averaging 10 or more points.