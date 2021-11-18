Chronic wasting disease found in two deer in Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife managers say two deer killed in north-central Idaho have tested positive for chronic wasting disease. It’s the first time the contagious and fatal neurological disorder has been detected in the state. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday that the two mule bucks were killed near Lucille last month. The hunters submitted the lymph nodes of the animals for testing as part of a voluntary chronic wasting disease monitoring program. The Lewiston Tribune reports chronic wasting disease can also infect elk, moose and caribou and has been confirmed in 25 states.