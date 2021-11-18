WA Gov. Jay Inslee will seek federal aid for flood damage

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — With floodwaters receding in parts of Washington state damage assessments are beginning and Gov. Jay Inslee is promising he’ll aggressively seek federal money. In a visit to Whatcom County Wednesday, the governor said some 500 homes had damage from the storms. Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon, where storm and flood issues will likely be discussed. On Wednesday, he said damage figures will be compiled in a bid for federal assistance. The Pacific Northwest was hit with days of continuous rain and wind that only eased earlier this week. More rain fell in Bellingham from Saturday through Monday — about 5.57 inches (14.14 centimeters) — than normally falls there during all of November.