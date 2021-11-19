School bus collides with semitrailer truck; 8 injured

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say eight people were hurt and six of them taken to local hospitals after a school bus and semitrailer truck collided west of Portland. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue says crews responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m. Friday on Oregon State Highway 6. Fire officials say a Nestucca School District school bus was headed to Portland with three dozen people for a field trip at the time. Responding crews found the school bus sideways in the highway with damage to its rear axle area. Fire officials say six people needed transport to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Oregon State Police is leading an investigation into the cause of the crash.