Sheriff: Cannabis store employee shoots suspected robbers

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say an employee at a Spanaway marijuana shop shot two suspected robbers during a holdup earlier Thursday night. The News Tribune reports deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department were called to the cannabis store, where employees reported that four or five men held them at gunpoint while stealing cash and marijuana. The sheriff’s office said at one point during the incident, an employee retrieved a gun and shot at the suspects, who then fled. Two men later showed up at a nearby hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office says the men were arrested in connection with the incident.