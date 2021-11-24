2 injured in shooting outside Seattle-area mall

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot outside a shopping mall in Tukwila, Washington. KOMO reports the shooting happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday outside Westfield Southcenter. Police say a man and a woman were injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with critical injuries. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident in a parking lot. Police said the suspect fled the area, but there is no active threat to the public.