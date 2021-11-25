State parks will be free in OR, WA day after Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Parking fees will once again be waived at Pacific Northwest state park sites on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving in an ongoing tradition that encourages people to go outside rather than go shopping. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports visitors to state parks in Oregon and Washington can park for free on Friday as parks departments in both states waive all parking fees that are normally charged to visitors who don’t have annual park passes. The fee-free holiday is known as Green Friday in Oregon. In Washington, the parks department is calling it Autumn Day in 2021, and will rename it Native American Heritage Day for 2022.