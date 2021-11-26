Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Stinging from loss to Utah, Oregon hosts rival Oregon State

By The Associated Press

Although Oregon’s chance at joining the College Football Playoff field was thwarted by a loss to Utah last week, the No. 11 Ducks can still play for the Pac-12 title and a chance at the Rose Bowl with a victory over Oregon State. If the Beavers win, they could be in position to win the Pac-12 North, but they’ll need Washington to beat Washington State in the Apple Cup. If Washington State wins, and then Oregon State wins, the Cougars will claim the division. 

