Oregon offers to pay pharmacies to administer COVID vaccines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority is offering to pay pharmacies $35 for each dose of COVID-19 vaccine they administer, with the intention to boost vaccination rates. In addition, the Statesman Journal reports that the program — which launched this month — directly addresses staffing shortages at pharmacies, where growing workloads have resulted in long lines across the state. In some cases, customers have reported having to wait two or three hours to pick up their prescriptions. An Oregon Health Authority official says the state is offering to pay temporary pharmacists in order to bolster workforces.