Attorney General Rosenblum says she won’t run for governor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has made official what had been rumored for weeks: She will not enter Oregon’s crowded race for governor. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports on Monday Rosenblum said in a video post on Twitter that upon considerable reflection, she believes she can best continue to serve the state by remaining attorney general. The announcement resolves one of the last lingering questions about how an already packed field might change as she was considered an early Democratic front-runner. House Speaker Tina Kotek, former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof, and Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson have all announced campaigns.