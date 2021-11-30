Seattle to pay $3.5M to settle police wrongful-death suit

SEATTLE (AP) — The city of Seattle will pay $3.5 million to settle a wrongful-death civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the children of a pregnant Black woman who was fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers in 2017. The Seattle Times reports lawyer for Charleena Lyles’ estate, Karen Koehler, said Tuesday the case was scheduled for trial in King County Superior Court in February. The settlement was reached Monday. Koehler says the settlement is a restoration of dignity for the family. A spokesman for Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes called Lyles’ death an indisputable tragedy and said he’s glad the settlement agreement has brought some closure.