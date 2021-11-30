West Seattle Bridge repairs slated to finish by mid-2022

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that repairs on the closed West Seattle Bridge are on schedule and the bridge should reopen for vehicular traffic sometime in mid-2022. KOMO-TV reports Durkan said the city is on time and on budget, adding that the city knows the timeline still seems too slow for the communities being impacted. The city closed the bridge abruptly in March 2020 after questions were raised about its structural integrity following the discovery of cracks. The bridge opened in 1984 and was projected to have a life of at least 40 years. The city opted to repair the bridge to open it sooner for the thousands of motorists who use it daily.