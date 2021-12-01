Controversial plan for Oregon natural gas terminal abandoned

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian energy company that sought to build a natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon has pulled the plug on the controversial project after failing to obtain all necessary state permits. Opponents of the Jordan Cove project, which would have created the first liquefied natural gas export terminal on the West Coast in the lower 48 states, rejoiced at the news. The marine export terminal would have been located at Coos Bay, with a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline crossing southern Oregon. Many landowners, Indian tribes and environmentalists had objected, saying the project could spoil the environment and would have contributed to global warming by producing greenhouse gases.