COVID vaccines becoming tougher to find in some places

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say vaccines have become scarce in some parts of Oregon after months of vaccine surplus in the state and across that nation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the situation is a dramatic shift from recent months when Oregon tossed out over 400,000 unused spoiled or expired doses, largely because of lack of demand. Oregon Health Authority spokesperson Erica Heartquist said Tuesday that they acknowledge that doses may be challenging to find right now. Several days earlier, the authority said sites around Oregon were ready to accommodate large numbers of people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations. Heartquist says the authority is “confident” more doses will arrive from federal officials to meet demand.