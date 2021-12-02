Grand jury indicts security guard in store customer shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County grand jury has returned a murder indictment against a security guard who wasn’t certified to carry a gun on the job for shooting to death a customer outside a Lowe’s Home Care Center in North Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Logan C. Gimbel shot Freddy Nelson as Nelson sat in the driver’s seat of his truck on May 29. Gimbel was patrolling the Delta Shopping Center and has said the shooting was in self-defense. A grand jury didn’t agree, returning an indictment that charges Gimbel with second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, and other charges. Gimbel turned himself in to police Thursday and his arraignment was expected Friday.