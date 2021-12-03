TriMet to reduce bus services due to workforce shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — TriMet officials say bus services will be reduced starting Jan. 9 because of an extreme shortage of bus operators. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Portland-area transit agency said TriMet would temporarily reduce service levels by 9%. That means TriMet will shrink weekly bus service on about 20 of its 84 bus lines. TriMet spokesperson Roberta Altstadt said services will be less frequent on weekdays for those lines, and most affected lines will follow Saturday schedules. Altstadt said riders should check TriMet’s online trip planner after Jan. 9 for the most accurate schedules. As of this week, Altstadt said the agency was short 45 operators.