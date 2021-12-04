Power loss at Oregon hatchery means smaller salmon, trout

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Species like Chinook salmon, steelhead, and rainbow trout at a hatchery in southern Oregon will not grow as large as usual this winter. The Cole Rivers fish hatchery heats its water from October through April. But Jefferson Public Radio reports last April, a cable that connected the hatchery to the Lost Creek dam broke. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it tried to fix the mile-long, 50-year-old cable but it was too badly damaged. The hatchery is looking into holding the fish longer to give them more time to grow. The Army Corps is expecting to find a solution to return power to the hatchery by next year.