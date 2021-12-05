Salvation Army bell ringer robbed, suspect caught

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say deputies in Washington state chased down and caught a man who allegedly assaulted a Salvation Army bell ringer and fled with his donations kettle. Clark County deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday night to a reported robbery at a grocery store in Vancouver. Two deputies chased down the suspect and detained him after a brief struggle. The cash kettle had been discarded by the suspect but was recovered with help from a police dog, Apollo.The bell ringer suffered minor injury. The suspect was booked into the Clark County jail for robbery, theft, resisting arrest, and obstructing law enforcement.