Former Oregon Capitol official threatens lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon official — who was tasked with fielding harassment complaints in the state Capitol, before abruptly resigning earlier this year — says he was pushed out for revealing flaws in the Legislative Equity Office. He is now threatening a lawsuit. Attorneys for Nate Monson — the former legislative equity officer — filed a tort claim Monday. In 2019 lawmakers agreed to create a new equity office, tasked with accepting complaints, kickstarting investigations by outside attorneys and offering process counseling to help people who’ve been subjected to improper treatment understand their options.