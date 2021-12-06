George scores 21 as Clippers down shorthanded Blazers 102-90

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paul George scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers their third straight loss with a 102-90 victory. Marcus Morris Jr. added 17 points and Luke Kennard, making his first start for the Clippers this season, finished with 15. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-high 31 points for Portland, and Norman Powell finished with a season-best 29.