Man sentenced to almost 4 years for trafficking meth

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of trafficking methamphetamine and was caught with six pounds of drugs at a Puyallup drug deal was sentenced to almost four years in prison. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown says Omar Arellano-Hernandez will spend 46 months in prison for his drug dealing activity in Western Washington. Investigators say he was arrested in 2020 when he showed up to deliver more than six pounds of meth to another drug trafficker in Puyallup. Both men were arrested and officers found more meth and over $34,000 in cash in Arellano-Hernandez’ hotel in Tukwila.