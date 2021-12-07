MLS expands diversity hiring requirements for sporting staff

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

Major League Soccer clubs must interview at least one Black candidate when hiring for sporting positions as part of updates to the diversity hiring policy announced by the league. The new requirement calls for at least two non-white candidates to be interviewed for any open sporting/technical positions with clubs and one of the candidates must be Black. Previously, the league’s hiring requirements called for only one “diverse” candidate to be interviewed for open positions. Teams not abiding by the new policy face fines, including $50,000 for a first offense and up to $100,000 for a second offense.