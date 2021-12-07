Pearl Harbor survivors gather on 80th anniversary of attack

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Pearl Harbor attack survivors gathered at the site of the bombing to remember more than 2,300 U.S. troops killed 80 years ago. About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war participated in a ceremony at a pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial. They observed a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same minute the attack began. The USS Chung-Hoon, a guided missile destroyer, passed in front of the pier with its sailors “manning the rails” or lining the ship’s edge to honor the World War II veterans present. David Russell, a 101-year-old from Albany, Oregon, who survived the attack while on the USS Oklahoma, stood to salute to the destroyer on behalf of the veterans.