Cop who rolled bike over protester’s head gets suspension

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer who rolled his bicycle over a protester’s head has been ordered to serve a seven-day suspension without pay. The Seattle Times reports the suspension came after the city’s police watchdog group found the officer used prohibited force and broke department rules for reasonable discretion and professionalism. The officer, whose name has not been released by the Seattle Police Department, is appealing the findings by the city’s Office of Police Accountability. Office of Police Accountability director Andrew Myerberg said Wednesday the officer’s recommended suspension was “on the higher end of discipline” compared to similar cases.