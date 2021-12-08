Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting near nightclub

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A white man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in the shooting death of a Black man outside a nightclub in Bend. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Ian Cranston of Redmond pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Tuesday in a Deschutes County courtroom. Barry Washington Jr. was killed by a gunshot in downtown Bend after midnight on Sept. 19. Police who responded to the scene arrested 27-year-old Cranston, who is white. Prosecutors say the men did not appear to know each other before the incident on the sidewalk outside The Capitol nightclub.