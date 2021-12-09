Drivers playing video games? US is looking into Tesla case

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Last August, Vince Patton was watching a YouTube video of a Tesla owner who had made a startling observation: Tesla drivers could now play a video game on their car’s touch-screen dashboard — while the vehicle is moving. Curious to see for himself, Patton drove his own 2021 Tesla Model 3 to an empty parking lot and did a few loops. “I was just dumbfounded that, yes, sure enough, this sophisticated video game came up,” he said. Patton, who says he has nothing against Tesla, worries that drivers will play games and become dangerously distracted. Which is why Patton decided to file a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.