Conservation group sues Army Corps over Columbia pollution

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A conservation group is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, saying the agency is polluting the Columbia River with hot water, oil and toxic chemicals that are killing large numbers of endangered salmon. Columbia Riverkeeper filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal courts in both eastern Washington and Oregon. The lawsuit contends four dams operated by the Army Corps on the Columbia River between Portland, Oregon, and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick in Washington discharge illegal pollution in violation of the Clean Water Act. The lawsuit says the dams make the water too hot for endangered salmon and steelhead to survive.