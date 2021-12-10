No. 23 Oregon State women win in 1st trip to N.J. since 1997

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Taylor Jones scored 13 and No. 23 Oregon State beat Monmouth 72-58. Von Oelhoffen had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists in the first half to help Oregon State to a 41-22 lead at the break. Monmouth scored 11 points in each of the first two quarters and shot 28%. Monmouth opened the third quarter on a 17-4 run to get within 45-39, but Oregon State closed the quarter on a 12-5 spurt for a 13-point lead. The Beavers led by double digits throughout the fourth. Jelena Mitrovic had nine points and 10 rebounds for Oregon State. Jen Louro scored 15 points for Monmouth.