NYCFC wins MLS Cup, beating Portland Timbers in shootout

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Alex Callens converted his penalty and New York City FC won its first MLS Cup title on a shootout after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Golden Boot winner Valentin `Taty’ Castellanos scored in the opening half and it appeared that NYCFC was on its way to the league championship, when Portland’s Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time to tie the game. Callen’s penalty sealed NYCFC’s 4-2 shootout victory. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson saved attempts from Mora and Diego Valeri.