Portland man sentenced for fatally shooting childhood friend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who said he was just “fooling around” when he put a gun to his childhood friend’s chin and fired the weapon has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. The Oregonian reports 33-year-old Tyler Wayne Pierce was sentenced Friday for the June 19, 2019, death of 30-year-old Justin Stewart. Pierce pleaded guilty in November to second-degree manslaughter with a firearm. Prosecutors say the men were walking home from bar-hopping when Pierce pulled the handgun from his waistband and shot Stewart. Pierce said he didn’t realize there was a bullet in the chamber.