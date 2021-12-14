Sen. Betsy Johnson to resign to focus on Oregon governor run

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson says she will be resigning this week to focus on running for governor. Johnson, a moderate Democrat, is running as an independent for the seat currently held by term-limited Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat. With her departure from the Senate, Democratic Party officials within Johnson’s district will choose a slate of nominees to fill out the remainder of her term, which runs through 2022. Commissioners for counties included in Johnson’s Senate District 16 – Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington and Multnomah – will then pick a replacement.